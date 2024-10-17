As families begin preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday, Cowboy Chicken already has the answers to an easy and stress-free celebration. No matter the gathering size, guests can give thanks that the wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain has added more options to ensure there’s enough turkey and sides for everyone.

Starting Oct. 14 and running through Dec. 31, Cowboy Chicken is offering its seasoned-by-hand, juicy turkeys, now in sizes to fit all kinds of family celebrations, from large gatherings to a perfectly portioned Turkey Plate for one. These limited-time turkey offerings include three packages to ensure delicious, nourishing meals. The Rotisserie Turkey Package ($145) feeds 10 and boasts a mouthwatering 10- to 12-pound wood-fire rotisserie turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, country-style stuffing, 12 dinner rolls and peach cobbler. The Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast Package ($155) also feeds 10 and offers juicy all-white meat turkey breast with mashed potatoes, green beans, country-style stuffing, 12 dinner rolls and peach cobbler. The new Sliced Turkey Breast Family Meal ($44) feeds four and includes a choice of two sides, country-style stuffing, rolls and a choice of dessert.

The popular Turkey Plate is back, providing a comforting meal with sliced turkey breast, country-style stuffing, green beans and a roll. This plate is great for dropping off to a neighbor or family member or for a quick lunch to take a moment and savor the season with a one-portion plate. The Turkey Box Lunch, serving comfort food in a box, makes a perfect office treat. For even larger celebrations, an array of catering options fit any gathering, featuring a bounty of delicious and wholesome food.

Cowboy Chicken’s rotisserie turkeys are seasoned by hand and marinated for 24 hours in a secret proprietary blend of seasonings, then cooked over a wood-fire flame for four hours before serving. The wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Availability is limited; guests are encouraged to place orders in advance. Cowboy Chicken’s customer-focused curbside program saves busy guests precious time. They can simply order on the app or online and head to any Cowboy Chicken location, letting a staff member bring their meal to the car.