Just in time for a new season of packed activities, Cowboy Chicken answers all the questions from what’s for dinner after a busy day to what to order for the big game. The real wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain even seals the deal with curbside service to ensure its fresh, perfectly cooked chicken, Wild West sides and other menu options get to the table as quickly as possible.

New in September, Cowboy Chicken introduces creamy mashed potatoes topped with savory brown gravy. Capturing the taste buds of all ages, mashed potatoes join a host of other Wild West sides that include Ranchero beans flavored with jalapeños, freshly baked sweet potatoes, Mexican street corn and white cheddar mac and cheese.

Cowboy Chicken’s all-natural, hormone-free chicken is marinated for 24 hours, then cooked to perfection over a wood-fire flame to create delicious, nourishing meals. Family Meals feature rotisserie chicken that is roasted slowly over an open fire and served in craveable pieces, enchiladas, bowls, salads and sandwiches, plus crispy tenders and tangy wings. In a hurry? Cowboy Chicken’s customer-oriented curbside program offers guests a time-saver where they can simply order online or on the app and drive up to any Cowboy Chicken location to have their meal brought to the car.

Fall is prime football-watching season, and Cowboy Chicken’s catering packages are as varied as the fans on game day. Guests can order crowd-pleasing fresh, never-frozen tenders complete with three sauces or flavorsome wings cooked to crispy perfection for their next game-watching party. Trays of Wild West sides or a sandwich platter will round out the spread, and to top it off, guests can add a shareable tray of banana puddin’ or peach cobbler.

Guests can order meals at their nearest Cowboy Chicken location, online or via the Cowboy Chicken app. Wild West Rewards—loyalty points for free menu items and coupons—can be earned online or through the app. For more information, visit cowboychicken.com.