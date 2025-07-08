Cowboy Chicken, the beloved fast casual restaurant known for its wood-fire rotisserie chicken and hearty Southern sides, announced the signing of a lease agreement with Vesta Restaurant Group to open a new location in Plano, Texas, in late fall. The new restaurant is located at 8245 Preston Road in the heart of Plano’s thriving dining and retail corridor and signifies both companies’ commitment to bringing bold, wholesome flavors to the Lone Star State.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Vesta Restaurant Group to open the new Cowboy Chicken in Plano,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “The city’s energy, family-oriented values and strong sense of community align perfectly with our brand, and we’re looking forward to strengthening our connection to guests there.”

Vesta currently operates three other Cowboy Chicken restaurants in the Dallas metroplex with additional locations in the works over the next few years. Industry veteran Aaron White is the operating partner for the group.

“Our partnership with Cowboy Chicken is built on many years of shared values and a passion for delivering freshness and flavor,” says White. “We’re proud to grow alongside a brand that truly understands the importance of quality, consistency and heart in everything they do.” The wood-fire rotisserie chicken brand’s continued relationship with Vesta Restaurant Group signals a shared vision for delivering high-quality food and warm, authentic hospitality to local communities.

“What we love most is the opportunity to be part of the communities we serve,” says Michael Lenzi, director of operations at Vesta Restaurant Group. “There’s nothing better than seeing families walk through the door, share a meal and leave with a smile.”

Scheduled to open in late fall, the 2,500-square-foot restaurant in Plano will offer seating for 75-80 guests, with both indoor and outdoor dining options. The location is expected to employ approximately 25-30 local team members and is ideally positioned near residential neighborhoods, two hospitals, multiple schools and shopping centers, making it a convenient and welcome addition to the community.

Guests can expect a warm and welcoming environment, complete with Cowboy Chicken’s full menu of all-natural chicken cooked over an open flame, a variety of homestyle sides, sandwiches, salads and seasonal specials. Since 1981, Cowboy Chicken has excelled in serving fresh ingredients while treating guests like family and employees like partners. The welcoming, authentic experience, with food as honest as a handshake, keeps guests coming back for more.