Cowboy Chicken Signs Multi-Unit Deal in Florida

Cowboy Chicken, known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken and handmade side dishes, is getting ready to wow diners in the Sunshine State. Today, the fast casual brand and franchisee Florida Fine Foods announce the signing of a new lease agreement in Kissimmee, Florida. The new location, the first of four planned for the Orlando area, will be located at 3290 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee.

“We are excited to partner with Florida Fine Foods to bring the Cowboy Chicken experience and our handcrafted cooking to diners in Central Florida,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “The growing Orlando market is a perfect opportunity to introduce our brand to both residents and the thousands of tourists visiting this popular destination daily.”

Florida Fine Foods is owned by restaurant industry veterans and Central Florida residents Jenny and Paul Bellanca. The duo enjoyed the flavorful rotisserie chicken so much when they dined at Cowboy Chicken in McDonough, Georgia, that they knew they needed to bring the brand to their home state.

“Deciding to partner with Cowboy Chicken was an easy one after our first experience with the brand,” says Paul Bellanca. “We have worked in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years and were instantly impressed by the brand’s passion for food quality. Orlando consumers are serious about their food choices, and we are sure they will be instantly drawn to Cowboy Chicken’s exceptionally flavored wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides.”

The Bellancas are no strangers to identifying and operating successful franchises. They previously owned and operated six Krispy Kreme Doughnuts retail locations in Orlando, Kissimmee and Winter Park, Florida, where they increased same-store retail sales by 70%, increased wholesale sales by 75% and were honored as Krispy Kreme’s top franchise at the 2017 Global Partner Summit and as the “most innovative local relationship marketing program” in 2014. The Bellancas formed Florida Fine Foods after selling their successful Krispy Kreme franchise business in 2020.

The new Kissimmee location is scheduled to open in early 2022. Each new restaurant is between 2,500-3,000 square feet in size, seats 70-100 guests and employs approximately 30 people from the community.

Cowboy Chicken’s menu features bold, simple and natural food including all-natural chicken cooked over an open flame and a variety of homestyle sides. Since 1981, Cowboy Chicken has excelled in serving fresh ingredients while treating guests like family and employees like partners. The welcoming, authentic experience, with food as honest as a handshake, keeps guests coming back for more.