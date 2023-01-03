Cowboy Chicken Starts 2023 with New Enchiladas

Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual restaurant brand serving flavorful wood-fired rotisserie chicken, starts off the new year with splashes of savory and sweet as it introduces new menu items available through March 12. Guests can now choose from two new varieties of enchiladas—tender brisket and zesty chicken tinga —and complete their meals with refreshing peach tea and the return of freshly baked peach cobbler.

In addition to Cowboy Chicken’s original hand-rolled chicken enchiladas, guests can order tangy brisket enchiladas featuring slow-roasted brisket folded into tortillas and topped with house-made red sauce and melted cheese. New chicken tinga enchiladas are made with shredded chicken simmered in spices and finished with a red sauce and melted cheese. The original rotisserie chicken enchiladas, crafted with pulled chicken, green tomatillo sour cream sauce and melted cheese, round out the offerings. Hand-rolled enchiladas are available in orders of two or three and are served with two sides. These enchiladas are perfect when paired with one of Cowboy Chicken’s Wild West sides like ranchero beans flavored with jalapeños or Spanish rice.

For the perfect refreshing accompaniment, Cowboy Chicken offers flavorful peach tea, a reminder of warmer months to come. Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler also is served at all locations, with sweet, juicy peaches baked into a crispy crust and topped with vanilla ice cream.

In addition to these new offerings, guests can visit their local Cowboy Chicken restaurant to order menu favorites that include wood-fired rotisserie chicken, crispy drumsticks, fresh salads, sandwiches served on a toasted bun, unique Wild West sides and homestyle desserts. Orders can be placed online at www.cowboychicken.com or by calling a local Cowboy Chicken location.