National Cowboy Day rides into town on Saturday, July 26, and Cowboy Chicken is celebrating in big Texas style with a scavenger hunt across downtown Dallas. The beloved fast casual restaurant, famous for its wood-fire rotisserie chicken and hearty Southern sides, invites fans to saddle up and search the city. Ten Cowboy Chicken reward cards worth $100 each will be hidden in top-secret spots, along with one “golden egg” good for free chicken for a year.

Clues to the prize locations will drop all day July 26 on Cowboy Chicken’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@cowboychicken), along with hints from local influencer favorites like @foodguyjack, @tim_vs_food and @dallashotspotss.

“Cowboy Chicken loves our community here in Dallas, and this is our way of bringing folks together for a fun day of delicious rewards,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “It’s the ultimate city showdown for chicken lovers with an appetite for adventure.”

To join the hunt:

Round up the crew and follow @cowboychicken for real-time clues and winner updates.

Search downtown Dallas for the 10 hidden reward cards and one golden egg.

Tag @cowboychicken in hunt photos so they can follow along.

Use the hashtag #SaddleUpAndSearch to share the adventure and track other participants.

For more details, including a complete listing of contest rules, visit cowboychicken.com/national-cowboy-day.

Cowboy Chicken debuted in Dallas in 1981. Guests enjoy a warm and welcoming environment, complete with Cowboy Chicken’s full menu of all-natural chicken cooked over an open flame, a variety of homestyle sides, sandwiches, salads and seasonal specials.