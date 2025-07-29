Cowboy Chicken, the wood-fire rotisserie chicken brand that’s been transforming simple ingredients into unforgettable flavors since 1981, is celebrating its 44th anniversary this August with delicious rewards and nostalgic offerings all month long in honor of Rotisserie Chicken Month.

The fast casual restaurant was founded with one thing in mind: delivering bold, wood-fire flavor and real honest food. Now, 44 years later, Cowboy Chicken continues to honor its roots by slow-roasting rotisserie chicken over real wood to perfection and inviting guests to celebrate its legacy throughout August.

“As we mark 44 years of our signature wood-fire chicken, we’re reminded that time-honored recipes and genuine hospitality never go out of style,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “Our commitment to bringing folks together over real ingredients and bold flavors is as strong today as it was in 1981.”

Rotisserie Chicken Month highlights include:

Throwback Thursdays: Every Thursday after 4 p.m. in August, guests can enjoy a Meal for Four for just $19.81—a nostalgic nod to the year Cowboy Chicken was founded. The meal includes a whole wood-fire rotisserie chicken, Texas Ranchero beans, Texas twice-baked Potaters and four rolls.

Anniversary Day Special: On Aug. 19, guests can get the Quarter Chicken Meal (Cowboy Chicken’s original chicken plate) for 1981 prices. The meal includes a quarter rotisserie chicken, Cowboy slaw, Texas Ranchero beans and a roll for $3.89. This offer is available in-store only. Additionally, the first 100 guests in line at all locations will receive a complimentary throwback tote.

August App Offer – Free individual cobbler with any entrée: Guests who use the Cowboy Chicken app will receive a free individual cobbler with any entrée purchase all month long. The app is available for download on iOS or Android.

44 Years, 44 Families Giveaway: Guests who join Wild West Rewards (Cowboy Chicken’s loyalty program) in August will get a chance to win big. Forty-four families will receive a free family meal loaded to their app. After enrolling, members can earn and redeem rewards in store, online or in the app.

At Cowboy Chicken, guests enjoy a warm and welcoming environment, complete with Cowboy Chicken’s full menu of all-natural chicken cooked over an open flame, a variety of homestyle sides, sandwiches, salads and seasonal specials.