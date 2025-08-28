As fall approaches, a packed lineup of back-to-school activities, tailgating gatherings and sporting events is already in full swing. Cowboy Chicken, known for savory, wood-fire rotisserie chicken, can wrangle up a perfect spread to fuel fall events.

Cowboy Chicken’s catering options make party planning easy, so guests can save their energy for the big game. Whether it’s a football party at home or a tailgate gathering, the fast casual restaurant chain caters to Texas-sized appetites with a menu perfectly crafted with something for everyone in the crowd— even the vegans and vegetarians. Delivery is available, or guests can pick up orders at their nearest Cowboy Chicken location.

Tailgate and watch party catering offerings at Cowboy Chicken include:

Cowboy Tenders Package: Includes three crispy chicken tenders per person, a choice of two sides, warm rolls and a choice of three dipping sauces

Traditional Wing Pack: Offers 24 traditional wings with a choice of two flavors, ranch and blue cheese dipping sauces and celery

Boneless Wing Pack: Includes 24 boneless wings with a choice of two flavors, ranch and blue cheese dipping sauces and celery

Cowboy Chicken offers family-focused back-to-school help with quick and easy family meals ready for pickup, as well as other options to carry families through the week. These options include:

Family Meals: Chicken Meal for Four : One rotisserie chicken, three Texas-sized sides, dessert and rolls ($38) Tenders for Four: 16 tenders, three Texas-sized sides, dessert, rolls and dipping sauces Enchilada Meal for Four: Nine signature sour cream tomatillo enchiladas, three Texas-sized sides, a choice of four rolls or chips and salsa and dessert Chicken Meal for Six: 1 ½ rotisserie chickens, four Texas-sized sides, dessert and rolls

Quench the Thirst: Guests can pick up half gallons and gallons of iced tea (both regular and seasonal), regular lemonade, strawberry lemonade or cucumber jalapeño lemonade.

Kids Eat Free: Every Monday after 4 p.m., kids receive one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. This promotion is offered in store only for kids 10 and under. Limit four free kids meals per transaction.

Guests can order tailgate feasts and bold, flavorful family meals by visiting their nearest Cowboy Chicken location, online or via the Cowboy Chicken app. Loyalty points for free menu items and coupons can be earned by joining Wild West Rewards online or through the app.