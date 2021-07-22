Cowboy Chicken Unveils Throwback Thursday in Honor of 40th Anniversary

It’s Cowboy Chicken’s 40th anniversary, and as a special “thank you” to its loyal guests, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides is hosting Throwback Thursday, a weekly promotion boasting some of its most beloved menu items for only $4.

Every Thursday in August, guests can enjoy a mouthwatering meal including a half chicken, a side of ranchero beans and Cowboy Chicken’s signature Twice-Baked Potaters for just $4. (This promotion is available in-store only, one per guest. No substitutions.)

“I can’t think of a more delicious way to thank our loyal guests for their support over the last 40 years,” says Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “Our Throwback Thursday promotion lets our guests enjoy four pieces of our wood-fired chicken and two of our most popular sides for a great low price—that comes out to one dollar for every decade.”

The Throwback Thursday special is just one part of a continuing 40th anniversary celebration that launched in July, giving away more than 1,000 free chickens to guests who received a star on the back of their sales receipts that month and free strawberry shortcake to mobile app users who dined four times. In addition to August’s Throwback Thursday, guests who use the eatery’s app on the anniversary date of Aug. 18, get four times the points when they dine at Cowboy Chicken that day. Throughout the celebration, guests purchasing any entrée receive a free 40th anniversary commemorative cup (while supplies last), refillable for 99 cents on future visits.

The celebration finishes up strong in September when guests can register for a chance to win free chicken for a year. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 30, and 40 lucky winners will be randomly selected at the end of the month and notified in October. In addition, mobile app users will be rewarded for dining four times a week during September. Cowboy Chicken’s app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Cowboy Chicken prepares wood-fired rotisserie chicken for loyal guests who order whole chickens, crispy drumsticks, famous chicken enchiladas and sandwiches served on toasted buns. Made-from-scratch sides complement the chicken with choices such as ranchero beans, Spanish rice and corn fritters. Family meals are available to feed everyone at home. Guests can join the Campfire Club for rewards, coupons, news and special offers.