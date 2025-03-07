Cowboy Chicken welcomes the spring season with some fresh, new additions to its menu lineup. Tasty, limited-time menu items and permanent additions spruce up the wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain’s flavor-packed menu.

Additions and enhancements include:

Limited-time boneless wings: Available March 10-May 25, these handheld treats offer a less messy, more convenient option for on-the-go lifestyles. Guests can savor these limited-time beauties drenched in the new hot honey flavor, touched with a sweet heat. Other flavor choices include BBQ, Nashville hot chicken, lemon pepper and Buffalo.

Available March 10-May 25, these handheld treats offer a less messy, more convenient option for on-the-go lifestyles. Guests can savor these limited-time beauties drenched in the new hot honey flavor, touched with a sweet heat. Other flavor choices include BBQ, Nashville hot chicken, lemon pepper and Buffalo. The six boneless wings meal comes with a choice of flavor and dipping sauce, one side and crunchy celery sticks for $13.

An add-on option is available with six wings for $9.

A 24-pack of boneless wings is perfect for a party, offering a choice of two flavors, two six-ounce sauces and celery for $34 ($36 in Florida and Georgia). Traditional wings are still on the menu with the same crispy crunch and delicious flavors.

New permanent menu items: With an updated recipe, the popular Tinga bowl has earned a permanent place on Cowboy Chicken’s menu ($13). Black beans are also now on the permanent menu, adding to the eatery’s Wild West side options ($4). These items were previously introduced as limited-time options and were so popular that Cowboy Chicken decided to make them part of its daily lineup.

Enhanced family meals: Previously available only online, The Chicken for Six family meal is available for in-store purchase with a rotisserie chicken for six, a whopping four Texas-style sides and dessert for $57 ($62 in Florida and Georgia). The Chicken for Four ($38) and Tenders for Four ($40) are also among the family meal options.

Finishing touches: These delicious meals and offerings pair perfectly with sweet, creamybanana puddin’, a satisfying finish to any of Cowboy Chicken’s comforting meals ($4.50/$6.50). The bold and tangy jalapeño cucumber lemonade is a great accompaniment, adding just the right amount of refreshing zing to a meal.

Guests can order meals at their nearest Cowboy Chicken location or avoid the stampede and order online or via the Cowboy Chicken app. Loyalty points for free menu items and coupons called Wild West Rewards—can be earned online or through the app.