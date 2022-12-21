The Crack Shack is Coming to Katy, Texas

The Crack Shack has officially announced that the brand is preparing its award-winning cuisine and premium ingredients for a Lone Star State debut.

Opening early 2023, the brand’s newest culinary “coop” will be located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will feature its iconic chicken artwork, a pet-friendly patio and a full bar featuring local craft beer.

“We’re incredibly excited to share our passion for high-quality food that’s accessible to everyone and unmatched hospitality with the Katy community,” says Director of Operations Dan Peña. “Entering this new market allows us to form new local partnerships that foster the community — from relationships with local bakers, farmers and purveyors to support for schools and other organizations important to the neighborhood. That is a crucial component of our commitment as a brand as we expand, and Katy is no exception.”

To get into the Texas spirit, the brand is also giving away tickets to The Houston Texans’ game on New Year's Day against the Jacksonville Jaguars. All guests have to do is sign up at betterchickeniscoming.com for a chance to win. Upon entering, subscribers will also get the first word on opening details, and a chance to win passes to The Crack Shack’s pre-opening events.

The Crack Shack originally started as a passion project to transform the pristine, local ingredients from the founding team's fine dining restaurant in Southern California, Juniper and Ivy, into a more accessible, casual setting. What started as a humble, open-air chicken spot in San Diego in 2015 — before the fried chicken sandwich craze began — has now transformed itself into nine fine casual eateries.

The SoCal/Baja-inspired fried chicken combines fresh, non-GMO, "beyond free range" birds from boutique farms and a proprietary "Crack Spice" blend from Le Sanctuaire. While bone-in fried chicken is their signature, the menu boasts chef-driven fried chicken sandwiches such as the Coop Deville and Firebird, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart and a Lil' Cluckers menu kids will love and grown-ups will feel good about serving.

Patrons will have access to The Crack Shack's beloved “sauce on tap” bar, featuring house-made condiments like ranch, Sriracha 1000 Island, pineapple mustard and Sweet Baby G's BBQ.