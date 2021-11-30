The Crack Shack to Debut in Utah

Today, The Crack Shack announces the highly anticipated opening of its first Utah unit on Friday, December 17th. The team behind the popular fried chicken restaurants is opening in the 9th & 9th neighborhood, centrally located in Salt Lake City, at 912 East 900 South. The space is being transformed into a culinary “coop” that features its iconic chicken artwork, pet-friendly patio and full bar featuring local craft beer from KiiTOS, Shades Brewing and T.F. Brewing, craft cocktails and wine.

The Crack Shack originally started as a passion project to transform the pristine, local ingredients from the founding team’s fine dining restaurant, Juniper and Ivy, into a more accessible, casual setting. What started as a humble open-air chicken spot in San Diego’s Little Italy in 2015 –- before the fried chicken sandwich craze began -- has now transformed itself into six fine casual eateries, earning the title of one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the US and recognition as a Michelin Plate honoree.

Culinary Director Jon Sloan is behind the SoCal/Baja-inspired fried chicken that combines non-GMO, "beyond free range" birds fresh from Jidori Farm and a proprietary "Crack Spice" blend from Le Sanctuaire. While bone-in fried chicken is their signature, the menu boasts fried chicken sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh & hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart and a Lil' Cluckers menu kids will love and grown-ups will feel good about serving. Patrons will also have access to The Crack Shack’s beloved sauce bar which will feature housemade condiments like ranch, sriracha, 1000 Island, pineapple mustard and Sweet Baby G’s BBQ.

“We could not be more excited about becoming a part of the Salt Lake City community,” says Dan Pena, Director of Operations for The Crack Shack. “From the aesthetic to the ingredient sourcing, to the organizations we support and every decision we make, this location will uniquely cater to this neighborhood that we’re so grateful to be a part of.”

The 9th & 9th eatery will open officially to the public on Friday, December 17th. A portion of proceeds on grand opening day will be donated to local non-profit organization Encircle. Those who subscribe to The Crack Shack’s e-newsletter via betterchickeniscoming.com will have access to the VIP preview. For the latest opening updates and announcements, follow The Crack Shack on Instagram at @getcrackshacked.