The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas

Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!

On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.

The coop will be decked out with brand new chicken-head art, a pup-friendly patio and a “Lil' Cluckers” Menu so the whole flock can enjoy. Guests can also add some sip to their dip with wine, craft cocktails, and locally-sourced brews (including St. Arnolds and Eureka Heights) from the full bar. To emphasize the brand’s commitment to local everything, the space (like each of the brand’s locations) contains a local artist’s rendition of “Cock Fight.”

With a further effort to support the local community and economy, The Crack Shack has partnered with local vendors wherever possible, to bring in fresh, top-quality ingredients, including Bread Man Baking Co. for artisan baked sandwich breads, Brothers Produce and Amy’s Ice Cream for the rotating shake flavors (they’ll be launching with Mexican Vanilla and Whoopie Pie).

"The Crack Shack is thrilled to bring our passion for high-quality, accessible food and next-level hospitality to Katy," said The Crack Shack Director of Operations Dan Peña. "We’re committed to supporting the community through local partnerships and sourcing strategies, along with fundraising for schools and other beloved Katy organizations. We can’t wait to welcome our new neighbors into the first Texas coop!”

To show its dedication to the local community, The Crack Shack will be donating 10% of its opening day sales to Kids’ Meals, which has made and delivered more than 10 million free, healthy meals to food-insecure children in Harris County and Montgomery County. Kids’ Meals serves as a first responder to children five years or younger facing debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty and aims to end childhood hunger in the Greater Houston area.