The Crack Shack to Open Second Utah Store

Today, The Crack Shack announces its second Utah location will open spring 2022 in Lehi at 1085 East Main Street. Similarly to its first Utah location in Salt Lake City’s 9th & 9th neighborhood, the 3100-square-foot Lehi location will feature its iconic chicken artwork, a pet-friendly patio with views of the mountains and a full bar featuring local craft beer from KiiTOS, Shades Brewing and T.F. Brewing, craft cocktails and wine.

The Crack Shack originally started as a passion project to transform the pristine, local ingredients from the founding team’s fine dining restaurant, Juniper and Ivy, into a more accessible, casual setting. What started as a humble, open-air chicken spot in San Diego’s Little Italy in 2015 –- before the fried chicken sandwich craze began -- has now transformed itself into six, seven with the Lehi opening, fine casual eateries, earning the title of one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the US and recognition as a Michelin Plate honoree.

Culinary Director Jon Sloan is behind the SoCal/Baja-inspired fried chicken that combines non-GMO, "beyond free range" birds fresh from Jidori Farms and a proprietary "Crack Spice" blend from Le Sanctuaire. While bone-in fried chicken is their signature, the menu boasts signature fried chicken sandwiches such as the Coop Deville and Firebird, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart and a Lil' Cluckers menu kids will love and grown-ups will feel good about serving. The Crack Shack prides itself on its house-made sauces, produce sourced from local farms and bread baked by Utah’s own Stoneground Bakery. Patrons will have access to The Crack Shack’s beloved sauce bar, which will feature house-made condiments like ranch, Sriracha 1000 Island (The Crack Shack’s spicy fry sauce), pineapple mustard and Sweet Baby G’s BBQ. For those with a sweet tooth, The Crack Shack is partnering with Utah-based Rockwell Ice Cream to bring handcrafted shakes to its customers.

“The customer response to The Crack Shack in Salt Lake City has been better than we could have ever imagined. People really do love their fried chicken,” says Andrew Shrader, regional chef for The Crack Shack Utah. “I am so excited for our team to bring the same attention to detail, in our ingredients and service, to the Lehi location and we look forward to continuing to build upon our relationships with our local farmers, bakers, vendors, non-profit organizations and community partners.”

The Lehi eatery will open officially to the public in spring 2022. Those who subscribe to The Crack Shack’s e-newsletter via betterchickeniscoming.com will have first eyes on the official grand opening date and gain exclusive access to the coop’s VIP preview (date TBD). For the latest opening updates and announcements, follow The Crack Shack on Instagram at @getcrackshacked.