Crack'd Kitchen & Coffee Opens Express Location

Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee, leading New England-based, quick-service culinary-driven eatery, announced the opening of its flagship Crack’d Express location – an all-new fuel station storefront and drive-through version of the original Crack’d Kitchen concept. Crack’d Kitchen, known for craft breakfast sandwiches, handcrafted coffee beverages and more, partnered with Energy North Inc., one of the northeast’s leading operators of gas stations, convenience stores, foodservice locations and more, to open the first-ever Crack’d Express in Merrimack Valley, Mass.

“We’re very excited to collaborate with Energy North Inc. on the launch of Crack’d Express,” says Alan Frati, Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee Co-Founder. “Crack’d Express allows us to continue offering freshly made, superior food and drinks and our signature hospitality in an even more convenient format. We feel confident that the Crack’d Express model will allow us to reach a larger audience and are thrilled to bring a high-quality option to the fuel station experience.”

Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee specializes in convenient and delicious breakfast and lunch items – offering a diverse selection that caters to everyone’s tastes – including signature breakfast sandwiches, small-batch coffee beverages and espresso drinks, freshly made salads and bowls and items tailored to a variety of dietary restrictions. Crack’d Express features a pared down version of Crack’d Kitchen’s menu focusing primarily on craft breakfast sandwiches made with cage-free eggs, housemade sausage and local applewood smoked bacon, as well as unique and delicious coffee drinks. The Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee team intentionally selected these popular items from their original concept, believing they would best cater to the needs of the drive-through and traveling fuel station customer base.

As with Crack’d Kitchen, all Crack’d Express items are made-to-order with the highest quality ingredients sourced from reputable local vendors. Now, with Crack’d Express, not only can Merrimack Valley residents and passers-through start their day with a satisfying and convenient bite or beverage, they can also experience Crack’d Kitchen’s team of energetic and caring staff. Crack’d Express customers can visit the storefront within or drive through Haffner’s Gas Station & Car Wash directly off 495.

“We are thrilled to now offer Crack’d Express,” says Jeff Black, Energy North Inc. CEO. “When choosing a partner for our next foodservice venture, we found that Crack’d Kitchen’s principles aligned perfectly with our own. Our collective goal is to provide maximum convenience without compromising on product or service quality, and Crack’d Express embodies that ideal. We look forward to the possibility of expanding into additional locations, and bringing the taste and accessibility of Crack’d Express to even more communities.”

Crack’d Express Merrimack Valley opened on Monday, May 8, and is located at 423 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.