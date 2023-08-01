Craftable Partners with Gauge Capital to Grow

Craftable, an industry leading SaaS platform, announce that it has partnered with Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm Gauge Capital to provide growth funding and capitalize on industry opportunities. This strategic investment further enhances Craftable’s position at the forefront of cutting-edge technology shaping the hospitality industry.

“We are excited to partner with Gauge for the next chapter of Craftable’s growth. We look forward to leveraging the resources and support from an investment partner with significant enterprise software expertise while maintaining our relentless focus on the customer experience that has always been at the core of Craftable’s success,” says Samuel Zats, Co-Founder and CEO of Craftable. “Gauge’s growth investment in the business and aligned focus on supporting our customers will help us to accelerate our product innovation, execute our sales strategy and further build our impact in the market.”

Craftable’s innovative technology solutions equip restaurant, bar, hotel and hospitality operators with intuitive and easy-to-use tools that can help them make strategic decisions based on real-time data to drive sales and reduce costs. Its leading hospitality management SaaS platform allows for seamless back-of-house automation and management. By providing operators with procurement, inventory tracking, recipe cost management, accounts payable automation, scheduling and analytics solutions, they can use this critical data to boost revenue while successfully lowering pour costs by 3-5% and food costs by 2-3%. Today, Craftable has over 50,000 monthly active users, with more onboarding every day. Craftable serves thousands of hospitality industry operators and partners with some of the most prominent names in hospitality.

“Craftable has a distinguished reputation in the hospitality sector, enterprise-grade capabilities, and a highly scalable technology platform,” adds Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gauge Capital. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Craftable team to realize our shared vision for the future of hospitality innovation.”

As part of the investment, Tom McKelvey, Garrett Fair, and Sam Yang from Gauge Capital have joined Craftable’s Board of Directors. TI Partners served as financial advisor on the transaction.