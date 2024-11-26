Crane Payment Innovations (CPI), a Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) company and a global leader in payment technology is excited and proud to announce the official opening of their first Depot Service Center where customers can send their CPI components and Cummins Allison products to be serviced.

“This is a significant milestone to be able to offer our customers the flexibility and versatility they want in a service provider”, said Chase Andrews, CPI’s Vice President and General Manager of Service. “I can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of this team and all their hard work to bring this vision to life”.

The new Depot Service center means that in addition to Field Service, customers now have the option to ship components to be repaired, maintained, or serviced at a centralized CPI location. This allows customers to take advantage of the quality, speed, and cost effectiveness that comes with skillfully trained CPI technicians having direct access to the expertise of their own world-class manufacturing design engineers and fully stocked parts.

“The focus on innovation and customer service is evident in our long history of world-class engineering and manufacturing of quality products trusted around the world”, said Michael Mahan, CPI’s President. “Our customers rely on us to engineer and produce long-lasting, quality products, and now, they can count on us to keep them running with the same level of care and attention-to-detail within our Depot Service Center.”

To learn more about the CPI Depot Service Center, visit Depot Repair Centers | CPI Service, email cpi.depotservice@cranepi.com or call 855-529-2556.