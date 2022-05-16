Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Inks Deal to Open in Philadelphia

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast casual restaurant that serves delicious BBQ to include smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. Of course, they also sell grilled hot dogs, bratwursts and sausages along with 20+ toppings to choose from. You’ll find classic BBQ sides, fun twists on classic BBQ dishes, desserts and more. Crave also features self-pour beer with anywhere from 32-48 local crafts on tap. Certain locations also serve mixed drinks on tap too!

Crave was made for families to enjoy their experience together. This year Crave has added Ax lanes in the restaurants. The system is digital, but yes you throw REAL axes. Lots of games to choose from, Zombie apocalypse, duck hunt, connect four and blackjack to name a few. Crave also has patios, drive thrus and tons of entertainment. Family game nights, bingo, trivia, live music, karaoke, sporting vent watch parties, tap takeovers to name a few.

This past week Crave has signed its newest franchise in the Philadelphia, PA market. This will be the second location for Pennsylvania and the 56th for the brand. Currently Crave has locations and food trucks across the United States. “We are always looking to have individual’s come into the Crave family with the same passion that we have for Crave, that are highly motivated, and want to be in business for themselves but not by themselves.”