Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Now Uses Turano Bread

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has quickly emerged as a driving leader in the fast casual industry, offering a unique and innovative experience for customers. Their specialty hot dogs & BBQ menu, including options like the classic Chicago-style dog and the mouth-watering pulled pork sandwich, is a standout in the industry. Customers can also enjoy self-pour beer, making it a fun and interactive experience for adults. The restaurant is also family-friendly, offering a variety of activities such as trivia and karaoke, making it a great spot for a night out with friends or a fun family dinner. In addition, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ offers great deals throughout the week, such as Kids Eat Free on Wednesdays and $3 Hot Dog Tuesdays. They also offer catering services for events, allowing customers to enjoy their delicious food at their next party or gathering. Furthermore, their app loyalty program rewards customers for their purchases, allowing them to earn free meals and discounts. And for those who can’t make it to the restaurant, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ also operates food trucks, bringing their delicious food to various locations across the United States. Overall, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has proven to be a standout in the fast casual industry with their unique and innovative approach to dining. With their specialty menu, fun activities, and great deals, it’s no wonder why they continue to be a popular choice for customers.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has a partnership with Turano Bread, an Italian and family-owned company known for its delicious and fresh-baked bread. This collaboration means that Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will now be using Turano Bread’s high-quality bread as the bun for their famous hot dogs and sandwiches, adding even more deliciousness to their already outstanding menu. The partnership with Turano Bread is a testament to Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ’s commitment to providing their customers with the very best ingredients and flavors. Crave hot Dogs & BBQ understands and supports family owned establishments and vendors.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for both brick and mortar locations as well as food trucks.