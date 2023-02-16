Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ to Open Newest Location in Chicago

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has recently announced their newest location to be built in Chicago, Illinois, adding to its growing list of restaurants across the United States. The new location is sure to be a hit with locals, offering the same delicious hot dogs, self-pour beer wall, and fun events that have made Crave a popular dining destination.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has been taking the fast-casual industry by storm with its unique combination of delicious food, exciting events, and innovative technology. With rapid expansion across the United States, Crave has become a go-to destination for foodies and families looking for a fun and flavorful dining experience. At the heart of Crave’s success is its menu of specialty hot dogs, featuring high-quality ingredients and unique toppings that you won’t find anywhere else. From classic all-beef hot dogs to spicy sausages, and vegetarian options, there’s something for everyone on the Crave menu. And with the addition of self-pour beer walls featuring RFID technology through a partnership with Pour My Beer, customers can customize their perfect pairing with a rotating selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries.

But Crave is more than just a great place to eat. The restaurant offers a variety of fun events, from trivia and bingo nights to karaoke and ax throwing, ensuring that there’s always something exciting going on. And with kids eating free on Wednesdays and $3 hot dog Tuesdays, Crave is a budget-friendly option for families and groups. Crave also offers catering and family meal options, perfect for events and gatherings of all sizes. And for those on the go, Crave has food trucks that can bring the fun and flavor to you. The Crave app is a must-download for anyone looking to stay up to date on the latest events and deals. New users can receive 10% off their first purchase, and loyal customers can join the loyalty program for free food and other rewards.

Overall, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is a unique and exciting addition to the fast-casual industry. With its delicious food, innovative technology, and commitment to fun, it’s no wonder that Crave is rapidly expanding and becoming a leader in the industry. Whether you’re in the mood for a tasty hot dog, a cold beer, or a fun night out with friends and family, Crave has everything you need to satisfy your cravings.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for both brick-and-mortar locations as well as food trucks.