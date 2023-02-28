Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Taps Professional Food Eater Joel Hansen to Promote New Specialty Menu

Hot dogs are a beloved American staple, and if you’re looking for some of the best in the business, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the place to go. This restaurant has earned a reputation for its wide range of hot dogs, BBQ, sides, and delicious sauces. Their newest addition to the menu is a specialty hot dog menu that’s sure to leave you wanting more. Including hot dogs such as the Chicago Dog, Cheesy Mac Dog, Nacho Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Slaw Dog, Memphis Dog, Loaded Baked Potato Dog, Classic Brat, and the Dynamic Duo, this menu has something for everyone.

To promote their new menu, Canadian famous professional food eater Joel Hansen was invited to the Venice, Florida location for a hot dog eating challenge. Hansen took on the specialty hot dog menu and tried every single one of them, and the result is a hilarious and mouth-watering video that’s worth watching. In the video, Hansen gives his honest opinion on each hot dog and shares his experience with his viewers. Watching this video is sure to make you want to visit Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ for yourself.

Not only does Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ offer some of the best hot dogs in town, but their BBQ is also a must-try. From pulled pork to brisket, their BBQ options are just as mouth-watering as their hot dogs. And with a range of sauces to choose from, you can customize your meal to your liking. In addition to the delicious food, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ also offers catering services. Whether you’re hosting a party, corporate event, or even a wedding, their catering options are sure to impress your guests. Their menu options are fully customizable, so you can create a meal that’s perfect for your event. Overall, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is a must-visit for anyone who loves hot dogs and BBQ. And with the recent addition of their specialty hot dog menu, there’s never been a better time to visit. So, what are you waiting for? Head on over to Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ and get your hot dog fix today!

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for both brick and mortar locations as well as food trucks.