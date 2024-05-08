Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy”,) the innovative fast casual restaurant platform company that is home to leading concepts such as BD’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean (“Soom Soom”,) The Budlong Southern Chicken (“Budlong”,) and Wing It On!, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Untamed Brands (“Untamed”,) the multi-brand operator and parent company of taim Mediterranean Kitchen (“taim”) and Hot Chicken Takeover (“HCT”.)

Craveworthy’s acquisition of Untamed, boasting two dynamic concepts, marks a pivotal moment in the Company’s trajectory of supercharged growth and solidifies its position as a leading force in the healthy Mediterranean and popular chicken segments, respectively. Following the recent addition of Sigri Indian BBQ to its growing list of restaurant brands, this milestone underscores Craveworthy’s unwavering commitment to innovative culinary excellence and satisfying guests with unparalleled dining experiences in various fast casual sectors.

Untamed Brands launched in 2021 with taim, a New York City-based concept founded in 2005 by double-time Food Network champion and Chef Einat Admoney, as a falafel joint that complemented her full-service concept Balaboosta. Taim uses market-fresh produce, authentic herbs and spices and time-honored techniques of Mediterranean cooking to serve craveable pitas, bowls, salads and mezze. Taim currently operates 13 restaurants across New York and Washington D.C.

In late 2021, Untamed Brands acquired HCT, a Columbus-based concept with a cult-like following, serving Nashville-style hot chicken and Southern-influenced sides. HCT was founded in 2014 by Joe DeLoss with a fair chance hiring mission which provides supportive careers to individuals whose personal circumstances may typically prevent them from obtaining steady employment, creating a sense of belonging and community. HCT currently operates seven restaurants throughout Central Ohio and two Columbus sports team stadium locations.

Craveworthy will seamlessly integrate taim with Soom Soom, which is the Mediterranean concept Craveworthy partnered with C3 to franchise in 2023. Taim will share an identity and vision with Soom Soom, amplifying the unified brands’ appeal for bold Mediterranean flavors and reach with a newly expanded footprint from coast to coast. HCT’s locations will serve as a catalyst for the creation of a fresh hot chicken concept with Craveworthy’s Budlong, synergizing their complementary offerings and kick-starting rapid growth. Taim and HCT will feature new branding, refreshed restaurant designs and further emphasize the guest dining experience in the coming future.

Beyond the acquisition, Craveworthy will customize franchise programs for the revitalized brands and seek hungry entrepreneurs who are eager to partner with up-and-coming restaurant concepts that are full of potential. By instilling its proven operating procedures, creative marketing strategies and dedicated finance processes, the Company will optimize restaurant systems and elevate awareness of the brands.

Founded in 2022, Craveworthy Brands is a hospitality-first company dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands as well as delivering truly craveable food and immersive guest experiences. As Craveworthy continues to expand its presence nationally, it projects $1B in systemwide sales within approximately five years and plans to acquire additional brands, open nearly 17 corporate locations and open over 60 virtual restaurants throughout 2024.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

“Taim and HCT are beloved concepts with long histories of serving high-quality cuisine and providing excellent service. They bring a fresh perspective and complement our existing portfolio extremely well, which allows us to cater to diverse consumer preferences and truly tap into new markets,” says CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands, Gregg Majewski.

“Craveworthy has a wealth of experience in nurturing emerging restaurant brands and implementing scalable strategies. Combining our strengths and shared commitment to culinary innovation, hospitality and elevating guest experiences, this will be an exciting, new chapter for taim and HCT,” says Phil Petrilli, CEO and Founder of Untamed Brands.

“Successfully integrating taim and HCT will be a game-changer for Craveworthy Brands and place the Company at the helm of the restaurant landscape, as we continue to expand our footprint and presence throughout the U.S.,” continues Majewski.

TRANSACTION ADVISORS

Harrington Park Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Untamed Brands.