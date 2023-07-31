Craveworthy Brands Adds Former Yum! CEO Greg Creed to Advisory Board

Craveworthy Brands, the groundbreaking restaurant portfolio company disrupting the industry, has added Greg Creed to its Advisory Board. With an illustrious background as the former CEO of Taco Bell and Yum! Brands, and more recently CEO of Creed UnCo, Creed brings unparalleled expertise and industry knowledge that will bolster Craveworthy's positioning in the fast casual sector.

“Greg is someone I’ve followed and looked up to my entire career”, says Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands. “He is a titan in this industry with no shortage of opportunities in front of him. The fact that he chose to work with Craveworthy Brands as his first major project since running Yum! is such a massive win for us and speaks volumes about what we’re building. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him as an invaluable member of the team.”

Creed and Majewski share a strong passion for recognizing the significant impact of company culture on achieving positive results. One key aspect of their shared approach is to empower leadership teams to make decisions aligned with the company's values and principles, ensuring that they constantly prioritize doing the ­right thing. This approach instills a sense of trust and responsibility within the organization.

“Craveworthy Brands holds abundant potential for disruption in this industry,” says Creed, who launched Creed UnCo to guide client companies on culture, leadership, brand building and franchising. “The leadership team’s belief in the power of culture and their commitment to empowerment gives me great confidence. I eagerly anticipate having a mentoring role and helping Craveworthy Brands exceed the goals it has set out to achieve.­­”

Creed joins Craveworthy Brands at a pivotal time with the upcoming launch of Lucky Cat Poke, while simultaneously prepping for numerous location openings planned for Craveworthy Brands legacy and emerging concepts. Following recent additions of key senior staff, such as Chief Growth and Development Officer Jeremy Theisen and Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Kim Decarolis, Creed joins the Board as the company ramps up its strategic focus on brand support, development and the first round of capital raises. Given his background, he is well-equipped to advise in these areas for Craveworthy Brands and provide valuable advice for expansion efforts.

Craveworthy Brands offers a unique franchise opportunity that invites potential investors to add new, emerging, and mid-level brands to complement existing businesses and portfolios. This franchise model aids in leveraging purchasing power and scale of multiple brands to enjoy significant savings on goods and services. By providing comprehensive support, from start-up to ongoing assistance, it is easier to grow a business without incurring excessive costs.

Additionally, Craveworthy Brands is currently offering Class A Units priced at $2.00 per share to accredited investors who want the opportunity to join the fast-growing company as valued shareholders. By providing opportunities to get involved with future advancement in both franchising and as a shareholder, Craveworthy Brands is proving to be dynamic and different in a market constantly evolving.