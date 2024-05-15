Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy”), the innovative fast-casual restaurant platform company that is home to leading concepts such as Bd’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, announced the addition of seasoned hospitality professional Perry Miele to its Board of Directors as an advisory Board member and stakeholder. This strategic decision aligns well with Craveworthy’s ongoing focus on fostering growth through essential partnerships and ensuring operational excellence for its franchise partners.

With over three decades of experience, Miele has held various senior positions internationally, driving vital initiatives at esteemed organizations like Nestlé’s Nestlé Professional Out-of-Home (OOH) organization and years in the hospitality industry. Upon returning to North America from Nestlé international assignments in 2009, he spearheaded transformative growth in OOH food service at Nestlé Professional, highlighting his acumen by formulating and executing sustainable business strategies.

Miele’s collaborative approach and transformative leadership have solidified his reputation in the industry. He garnered recognition through his decade-long tenure on the Executive Board of the International Foodservice Manufacturing Association (IFMA), where he served as Vice Chair and Chair. Additionally, he has contributed seven-plus years as an executive Board member for the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and Education Foundation, serving as Chair of the Business Development Strategy Committee and sits on the Association’s finance committee. Furthermore, as a founding member of the Prosper Forum, Miele has played a pivotal role in fostering diversity and talent development within the OOH industry, driving important change in the field.

“Throughout my career, it’s been an honor to positively impact numerous lives and foster sustainable growth for companies both domestically and internationally. This new chapter presents a unique chance to contribute to the legacy of Craveworthy Brands,” says Miele. “With brand-business building ingrained in my DNA, I admire Craveworthy’s remarkable achievements as a disruptive force in the industry.”

In his new capacity, Miele will serve as a crucial advisory Board member to the Craveworthy team and offer guidance to executive leadership, including Founder and CEO of Craveworthy Brands Gregg Majewski, as they navigate potential opportunities for long-term, sustained growth.

“Perry’s pivotal contributions in guiding brands toward positive momentum showcases his truly invaluable expertise in the space,” states Majewski. “His inclusion as an advisory Board member and stakeholder fortifies the Company with a proven history of exceptional leadership, industry foresight and unwavering dedication that will equip our rapidly growing restaurant portfolio for ongoing success.”

Miele’s appointment to Craveworthy’s Board of Directors arrives at a crucial time for the Company as it places emphasis on domestic expansion, including the pursuit of new brand acquisitions and beneficial partnerships such as its recent announcement with premier sustainability partner Budderfly, which signified a concerted effort to reduce energy consumption across Craveworthy’s corporate and franchise-owned restaurants.

As Craveworthy Brands continues to expand its presence nationally, it projects $1B in systemwide sales within approximately five years and plans to acquire additional brands, open nearly 17 corporate locations and open over 60 virtual restaurants throughout 2024.

Along with its growing pipeline of emerging and legacy brands, Craveworthy is eager to welcome new owner-operator franchise partners under its umbrella of craveable brands. The Company is actively seeking growth-minded individuals who are hungry for success in the category and ready to plug into the platform’s systems to ignite growth and opportunity.