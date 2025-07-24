In a bold step toward the future of restaurant operations, multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands (“Craveworthy,”) has selected Vistify, Inc. (“Vistify”) to manage digital menus across its emerging concepts, and is joining as a Series A investor, backed by Branded Hospitality Ventures (“Branded.”)

At the center of this partnership is vMenu, Vistify’s flagship solution designed specifically for the fast-paced, high-volume needs of quick-service restaurants. Unlike generic digital signage solutions, vMenu allows brands to update their menus in real time, automate promotions based on dayparting or seasonality and ensure brand consistency across every screen and every location – all from one intuitive interface. This capability is especially powerful for multi-location platforms like Craveworthy, which manages a portfolio of distinct restaurant brands with dynamic menus such as Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken, Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, Dirty Dough and more.

Craveworthy’s investment goes beyond just a valued vendor-client relationship – it also reflects a shared commitment to innovation and future-focused growth in the industry. Both companies understand that in today’s QSR environment, digital menus are no longer just displays but rather strategic tools for improving margins, streamlining operations and delivering a world-class guest experience.

The collaboration is further backed by Branded, an industry-leading firm known for aligning with top hospitality and food tech disruptors. As Vistify moves into its next stage of growth, the support from Craveworthy and Branded positions the company as an innovator in the digital menu and restaurant intelligence space.

Together, Vistify, Craveworthy and Branded are setting a new standard for how restaurant brands use technology to move faster, scale smarter and serve better, starting with the heart of the business: the menu.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

“We’re proud Craveworthy Brands chose Vistify — not just for technology, but because we share a vision of redefining what’s possible in restaurant innovation” said CEO, Michael Mathieu. “Our combined focus on data-driven insights and guest experience will deliver unmatched value.”

“Hospitality is the soul of everything we do at Craveworthy, and we believe technology should support it. Vistify helps us do just that,” said CEO and Founder, Gregg Majewski. “With vMenu, we’re giving our teams and franchise partners the ability to move strategically and operate smarter behind the scenes, so they can focus on what matters most: creating an exceptional guest experience. This partnership is a shared vision for how restaurants can grow with intention and stay true to their mission.”

“At Branded, we invest in solutions built by people who truly understand the restaurant industry — its pace, its pain points, its complexity and its heart. Vistify checks every box: smart tech, hospitality-first design and a team that knows how to execute. Most importantly, it makes life easier for operators on the ground. We’re proud to partner with Craveworthy on this and help bring this kind of innovation to more brands across the industry,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Branded Hospitality Ventures.

To learn more about Vistify and its offerings, please visit https://vistifyinc.com/. To learn more about Craveworthy and its brands, please visit https://www.craveworthybrands.com/. To learn more about Branded and its ventures, please visit https://brandedstrategic.com/.