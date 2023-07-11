Craveworthy Brands Announces Kim DeCarolis as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth

Craveworthy Brands, the revolutionary portfolio company disrupting the restaurant industry's value proposition, announced Kim DeCarolis as its Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth. DeCarolis brings an impressive 10-plus year track record in sales, marketing and compliance leadership positions. Over the past six years, she has held executive sales roles within the restaurant and franchise sectors, consistently surpassing growth goals by developing successful sales strategies to expand brands into new markets.

“Kim joins as a key component of the franchise growth plans for our collection of emerging and legacy Craveworthy Brands concepts,” said Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands. “Kim understands the motivations of franchise investors and has a unique ability to align their goals with the right restaurant investment. She’s joining Craveworthy Brands at an inflection point where her expertise will fuel remarkable growth for our concepts.”

Prior to joining Craveworthy Brands, Kim held prominent positions at FAT Brands, the renowned multi-brand, restaurant franchising company, PathSpot, SevenRooms and Punchh. In her new role, DeCarolis will create and execute a franchise sales strategy to help grow the footprint of each of the Craveworthy Brands concepts in available territories.

“What initially attracted me to Craveworthy was the talent of the leadership team and their networks,” said DeCarolis. “However, what truly stood out to me was the company's remarkable culture that values inclusivity and empowers individuals to contribute their unique perspectives. Combined with our brands' competitive advantages in innovative concept development and remarkable growth potential, I am thrilled to join the Craveworthy team and play a part in its continued success."

DeCarolis' appointment highlights Craveworthy's dedication to providing opportunities for women in leadership positions. Throughout the organization, women hold top roles in culinary, operations, finance, franchise development and marketing. The inclusion of these talented individuals further strengthens the company's vision for success.

Coming on the heels of Craveworthy naming celebrated restaurant industry veteran Jeremy Theisen as the Chief Growth & Development Officer, DeCarolis' hiring is the second major franchise growth addition in recent weeks. These strategic additions to the corporate leadership team emphasize the nationwide expansion plans for the brands in the Craveworthy portfolio.

Since its creation in early 2023, Craveworthy Brands has been reshaping the restaurant industry through strategic brand acquisitions and fresh concept development. These brands benefit from Craveworthy's operational expertise, management support, infrastructure, marketing prowess and purchasing experience. By combining financial stability with the company's robust capabilities, Craveworthy Brands is paving the way for accelerated growth and unprecedented success.