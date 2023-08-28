Craveworthy Brands Hires Warwick McLaren as VP of Digital Technology

Craveworthy Brands, the revolutionary portfolio company disrupting the restaurant industry's value proposition, has announced Warwick McLaren as its Vice President of Digital Technology. With a high-level of expertise developed in marketing technology, McLaren has shaped his career and become a recognized leader through nearly two decades of distinguished experience in the restaurant, food and beverage supplier industries. His leadership within the space will be leveraged to escalate Craveworthy’s approach in all aspects of the digital guest experience – evolving how the restaurants in each of the company’s concepts engage with customers.

“Warwick’s accomplishments in merging technology and marketing within the food and beverage industry is unmatched,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands. “His track record of transforming digital landscapes and creating seamless synergies between tech and marketing is impressive. As we embark on the next phase, Warwick’s vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our technological evolution and driving enhanced experiences for our customers, franchisees and their teams.”

McLaren’s extensive background is marked by his role as Vice President of Omni Channel Marketing at Global Franchise Group, where he orchestrated a digital revolution within the food and beverage space. Similarly, most recently as the Vice President of Digital Marketing for FAT Brands, he steered the umbrella company’s digital transformation and cemented its position as an industry frontrunner. Drawing from his experience, McLaren’s innovative leadership has consistently elevated brand presence, sales figures and operational efficiency across the board.

“Joining Craveworthy is a high point in my career,” says McLaren. “The cutting-edge technology and culinary artistry presents an unparalleled opportunity for further innovation. I look forward to collaborating with exceptional leaders like Gregg and others on the leadership team as we embark on a transformation to redefine the future of the restaurant experience. Craveworthy’s commitment to pushing boundaries and enriching customer engagement aligns seamlessly with my passion for leveraging tech and marketing. Together, we are poised to craft an exciting next chapter.”

Since its creation in early 2023, Craveworthy Brands has been reshaping the restaurant industry through strategic brand acquisitions and fresh concept development. These brands benefit from Craveworthy's operational expertise, management support, infrastructure, marketing prowess and purchasing experience. By combining financial stability with the company's robust capabilities, Craveworthy Brands is paving the way for accelerated growth and unprecedented success.