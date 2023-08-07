Craveworthy Brands Launches Lucky Cat Poke Company's First Streetside Location

Craveworthy Brands (Craveworthy), the celebrated restaurant development, operations and investment portfolio company, is introducing a new elevated culinary experience. The company announced the launch of Lucky Cat Poke Company, a fresh, fast and delicious fast-casual poke restaurant concept that taps into the freshest ingredients available.

Opening its first brick and mortar location recently at the prestigious Oakbrook Center in suburban Chicago, Craveworthy has developed the concept to adapt to modern dining trends with plans for both brick and mortar fast casual restaurants and virtual kitchen models. Already, the brand has plans to open as virtual kitchens in 55 markets by the end of 2023.

“Our team has been anticipating the launch of Lucky Cat. It captures the culinary preferences of today’s consumers who are always on the go with fresh poke options – build-your-own options and our signature bowls give our guests countless options,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands and one of the key brand architects behind Lucky Cat Poke. “This matches exactly what we aim for with our brands – unique customer experiences, engaging brand dynamics and scalability with truly craveable food.”

The Oakbrook Center location is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening event that will award free poke bowls for a year to the first 50 lucky customers in line when doors open at 10 a.m. CT on August 10 (one poke bowl per week for a year). The restaurant is also giving guests bounce-back coupons, which provide $2 off their next fresh poke bowl with a return visit.

Situated in the Oakbrook Mall food court, known as “The District,” it is neighbors with another Chicago-born Craveworthy restaurant opening in the mall, The Budlong Southern Chicken.

“We couldn’t imagine a better home for the brand’s beginnings. Amid a bustling mall and surrounding area, Lucky Cat Poke plays to the flexibility consumers want when ordering freshly prepared meals in terms of menu options and dining experiences, in-store, on-the-go at home or work,” adds Majewski. “We’re proudly embracing innovation in many ways to give our customers and employees the best experience possible…the location’s design is not only vibrant but equipped with a fresh and modern aesthetic, and we’re focused on speed and efficiency as we utilize the latest in ordering, operations and kitchen technology.”

Craveworthy’s culinary masterminds, chefs Robert Kabakoff and Becca McIntyre, created the concept’s menu item. Emphasizing freshness, speed and delightful flavors, each item on the menu has been meticulously crafted with flavor cues from around the world.

Lucky Cat joins the portfolio of Craveworthy Brands concepts, including legacy brands Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill, as well as emerging brands making waves throughout the country Wing it On!, The Budlong and Krafted Burger + Tap.