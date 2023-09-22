Craveworthy Brands Taps Olo to Grow Digital Presence

Craveworthy Brands, the groundbreaking portfolio company disrupting the restaurant industry, announced that it has selected Olo, a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, as its on-demand solution to drive a multi-faceted digital ecosystem that personalizes guest engagement in new, profound ways. The pivotal move creates an advanced online ordering platform unlocking the ability to customize unique off-premise experiences for each of the brands under the Craveworthy umbrella. It leverages a single source for all commerce channels, whether direct or third-party.

"We prioritize ensuring guests simplicity and convenience while simultaneously offering our team a scalable platform that yields valuable data for revenue growth.” Jeremy Theisen, Chief Growth Officer of Craveworthy Brands, emphasized that “Olo serves as a reliable partner, delivering tech services across the digital ordering journey. The fusion of Olo's products with our innovative restaurant approach positions us to flawlessly fulfill our commitment to providing craveable food and exceptional guest experiences."

Craveworthy is introducing a wide spectrum of Olo's products. This includes Olo’s Ordering, Rails, Dispatch, Pay, Network, Catering, and Serve modules. Leveraging these innovative solutions, Craveworthy is empowered to streamline and widen the reach for its online ordering offerings including catering, effortlessly manage in-house and third-party delivery and simplify and accelerate digital payments.

With the Olo rollout already underway, Craveworthy Brands aims to have all locations under its umbrella deployed by December 2023. Additionally, Craveworthy will be enhancing ordering pages and mobile apps to maximize the capabilities of Olo’s guest engagement and revenue generation.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Craveworthy. They get it!" says Diego Panama, Olo Chief Revenue Officer. "The team at Craveworthy recognized the power of combining multiple Olo modules across our Ordering and Payment suites, enabling them to improve the guest experience while also boosting operational efficiencies— giving time back to their teams to focus on delivering hospitality for every guest, every time. The race to 100% digital is on, and Craveworthy is in it to win it.”

Positioned as an industry frontrunner in customer-centric innovation, Craveworthy exemplifies an unwavering dedication to leveraging data and technology for fostering loyalty and expansion. Harnessing the prowess of sophisticated, data-driven marketing technology, Craveworthy is poised to make the most of Olo’s insights to reinforce unparalleled and captivating customer interactions, ultimately redefining the way Craveworthy guests engage with the portfolio brands.