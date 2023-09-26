Crazy Pita to Open First Houston-Area Location in Sugar Land

Crazy Pita, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant with a Moroccan-themed menu founded in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced the opening of their first franchised Houston area location in Sugar Land, Texas. Located at 2587 Town Center Blvd N., the new restaurant will welcome patrons starting October 24.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Houston community and introduce our fresh Mediterranean menu to Texas,” says Mehdi Zarhloul, Owner of Crazy Pita. “Whether you are familiar with Crazy Pita or experiencing our cuisine for the first time, you are sure to fall in love with the food, as well as the friendly and inviting atmosphere. To us, every guest is like family, and we're committed to creating a dining experience that's both memorable and heartwarming."

Crazy Pita’s menu boasts flavorful, wholesome ingredients and an authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Among its standout offerings are signature dishes like the Chicken Skewer Plate, Rotisserie Chicken, Half Chicken with Rice, Chicken Pita Sandwich and the Chicken Shawarma Pita. These dishes exemplify the restaurant's commitment to serving fresh, delicious and health-conscious fare, featuring a delectable array of options including seasoned steak, lamb, chicken, shrimp, salmon, falafel, vegetables and Kefta (seasoned ground beef). Not to be missed are their renowned accompaniments, including specialty hummus made in house, flavorful vegetable couscous and freshly baked pita. For those looking to pair their meal with a beverage, Crazy Pita offers a selection of beer and wine for dine-in patrons. Additionally, the restaurant provides a diverse range of catering choices for corporate events, social gatherings or family occasions.

“Crazy Pita’s goal is to bring friends, family and the community together to enjoy delicious food and create lasting memories,” adds Zarhloul. “We are excited to welcome Houstonians to our restaurant and are eager to serve the community.”

The new Crazy Pita will occupy 1,200 square feet of space in the highly popular Market at Town Center in Sugar Land. Crazy Pita Sugar Land will be open Monday through Sunday 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM.