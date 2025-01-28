One of America’s top food-focused marketing and advertising firms has released its top 25 food trends affecting both the CPG and foodservice industry in 2025. The insights encompass the firm’s perspective compiled from data, consumer surveys, shopper behaviors, and insights gained from actual market activations.

“Our 25 trends should be of interest to anyone involved in food marketing,” says Creative Energy President, Tony Treadway. “This year will see some significant shifts in shopper behaviors, menu, and flavor trends. Our insights will arm marketers with insights that can help grow their businesses.”

This year’s top 25 trends involve topics such as hyper-regional cuisines, emerging flavors, premium and indulgent food marketing, the role of ‘newstalgia’ in attracting new customers, and restaurant promotions that drive traffic.

Creative Energy is a full-service advertising and marketing firm for top food brands, restaurant chains, and retailers. Established in 1992, the firm employs a cadre of professionals in brand development, creative, content development, digital marketing, social media, and influencer recruitment.

The new Creative Energy Top 25 Flavor Trends of 2025 is free and available for downloading at the firm’s website, https://creativeenergy.agency/trends/.