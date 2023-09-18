Crimson AV Introduces P40M and A42M All-Steel Flat Panel Display Mounts

Crimson AV, the leader in custom ProAV mounting solutions, introduces the P40M and A42M All-Steel Flat Panel Display Mounts. These cutting-edge products are set to redefine industry standards with their exceptional construction, affordability, and unbeatable quality.

The P40M and A42M were recently unveiled at the CEDIA / CI Expo Show in Denver, CO to rave reviews by attendees. These mounts boast an all-steel construction that guarantees durability and robustness for LCD screens. This ensures your valuable display technology is securely held in place, preventing costly accidents and downtime.

“Most AV mounting solutions are made of extruded aluminum. We took the approach of going all-steel and stripping out the aluminum. We understand the importance of budget-conscious decisions in today's competitive market. The P40M and A42M All-Metal Flat Panel Display Mounts offer an astounding 30% cost savings compared to similar products in the market. This cost-effectiveness does not come at the expense of quality; it represents our commitment to delivering premium products at an affordable price; as always, these solutions are tested to UL Standards” says Will Bear, VP of Sales and Marketing for Crimson AV. “Reliability is the cornerstone of every Crimson AV product, and these mounts are no exception. Built to last, this mount ensures your displays stay securely in place, delivering dependable performance even in the most demanding environments like hospitals, corporate, and entertainment venues. When it comes to winning project bids, quality and affordability are critical factors. Crimson empowers AV professionals to submit competitive bids without compromising on quality. Your clients will appreciate the top-notch equipment, and you'll appreciate the cost savings, making it easier than ever to secure projects.”

The A42M is an articulating mount ideal for displays ranging from 13” – 49”, while the P40M offers clients the ability to pivot and tilt their displays. Both mounts are in-stock and available for purchase now on the Crimson AV website and through authorized Crimson AV distributors.