Crimson Coward Announces New Hot Chicken Challenge

Frisco, TX - Get ready to ignite your taste buds and test your spice tolerance like never before! Crimson Coward, the renowned purveyor of all things spicy and delicious, announced the launch of the "BURRRRN BABY BURN" Hot Chicken Challenge. This fiery gauntlet of flavors is set to take place between Monday and Thursday, starting October 1 and recurring monthly.

The Fiery Feast: Prepare yourself for a flavor eruption as you tackle the following fiery lineup in under 10 minutes:

1 "BURRRRN BABY BURN" Crimson Sandwich: Legendary and loaded with the intense "BURRRRN BABY BURN" spice fusion. Brace yourself for an explosion of flavors that will ignite your senses!

3 "BURRRRN BABY BURN" Tenders: Drenched in our signature fiery blend, these tenders are not for the faint-hearted.

Victory Rewards: Conquer the inferno and claim blazing rewards:

Commemorative Mug : Sport a Commemorative Mug as a symbol of your triumph in the "BURRRRN BABY BURN" Challenge.

$50 Gift Card Drawing : Secure your spot in a weekly drawing for a chance to win a $50 Crimson Coward gift card. Share your fiery journey on social media, and the most engaging content could make you a lucky winner.

Monthly PS5 Drawing: Your courage earns you a spot in the race for a grand prize – a monthly drawing for a brand-new PS5 console.

Entry Instructions:

Blaze into Action : Arrive at Crimson Coward on your chosen challenge day and boldly declare your intent to conquer the "BURRRRN BABY BURN" Hot Chicken Challenge.

Capture the Heat: Document your blazing experience on social media. Tag us to stand a chance of being featured and to elevate your prospects in the weekly $100 gift card drawing.

Prepare to etch your name in history by vanquishing the "BURRRRN BABY BURN" Hot Chicken Challenge! Rally your friends, summon your bravery, and get ready to set your taste buds ablaze.