Crimson Coward to Expand in Maryland

L.A. based Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has seen remarkable success as it brings its bold flavors to Maryland and Virginia. The quickly growing hot chicken franchise announced three new stores and three new franchisees to the brand. Restaurant Management Group-Mid Atlantic (RMG-MA), who develops, franchises, and supports the east coast stores, will make its mark on the Maryland food scene with stores opening in the Baltimore area.

Locations will be in Pasadena at 4211 Mountain Road, Owings Mill at 10995 Owings Mill Boulevard, and Columbia at 7090 Deepage Drive. RMG-MA has aggressive plans to open a total of 50 of its quick-service hot chicken restaurants between the two states. In Maryland, the franchise group is working with Annapolis-based brokerage Hyatt Commercial to identify and secure locations.