Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Adds Catering in Frisco, Texas

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken, the newest fast casual restaurant of its kind in Frisco, now offers catering in its service area. With a menu that is fresh - - never frozen -- and made to order, this local hot spot is a new resource for patrons looking for a unique meal option for group events of all sizes.

“Crimson Coward has partnered with local organizations such as the Frisco Independent School District to offer our services and full menu for events,” says Hassan Bawab, store owner. “We are extremely honored to serve our community where we live and work. To show our appreciation, we’re offering 25 dollars off your first catering order.”

On Saturday, April 29 from 12p.m. to 6 p.m., Crimson Coward is honored to be included in this year’s Frisco Uncorked Presented by HEB event along with other local restauranteurs. For those interested in sampling the menu, Crimson Coward will be presenting their distinct flavor offerings. Catering orders can be placed online at CrimsonCoward.com by selecting the Frisco store under “Locations,” or by calling the store at 214-407-8328.

Crimson Coward launched in California in 2019 with The Crimson Rub, a secret blend of more than 16 primary and 32 secondary spices, and quickly grew to four locations in the Los Angeles area. The store in Frisco is the first location in Texas. There are five heat levels from which guests can choose: country (which has no heat), mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burn Baby Burn.

The Texas location is part of the expansion effort to grow to more than 200 locations by 2027 across the U.S.