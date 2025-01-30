Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken, known for its mouthwatering Nashville-style chicken sandwiches, tenders and more, announced customer appreciation events at its Columbia, Owings Mills and Pasadena locations in Maryland. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 1 Crimson Coward will be showing love to the locals with free food and discounts.

The first 25 customers to dine-in at these locations will receive a complimentary one chicken tender slider as a thank-you for their support. Additionally, all customers will enjoy a 20 percent discount on in-store orders until 7 p.m. Guests can also sign up for a drawing at each location to receive prizes of Apple iPads and AirPods. The winners will be selected by a random drawing and do not need to be present to win.

“We’re beyond excited to be opening multiple new chicken joints in the DMV, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the warm welcome from the local communities in Columbia, Owings Mills and Pasadena! The support we’ve received from our customers has been incredible, and we are celebrating that enthusiasm with special events to say thank you,” shared franchise owner, Nabil Asad.

Asad and his partner John Filipiak are also the area representative partners for expansion with the Los Angeles-based Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, which launched its first location in 2019 and now has eight area locations in the DMV.

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the freshly prepared chicken is hand breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

The discounts do not apply to online or delivery orders, which will be unavailable during the February 2 Customer Appreciation Day event 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Columbia location is located at 7090A Deepage Drive; Owings Mills is located at 10995 Owings Mills Boulevard; and Pasadena is located at 4135 Mountain Road. More information on store hours and menu items can be found online at CrimsonCoward.com.