Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Celebrates Soft Opening in Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Crimson Coward, the renowned fast-casual Nashville hot chicken restaurant chain, celebrated the soft opening of its latest location in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The new restaurant will host a grand opening event on May 20, 2023, inviting customers, investors, and potential franchisees to join the festivities.

Known for its delicious and innovative menu, Crimson Coward is thrilled to bring its unique culinary experience to the Dearborn Heights community. The new location features a stylish and contemporary design, a comfortable atmosphere, and the same exceptional quality and service customers expect from Crimson Coward.

The grand opening event on May 20 will include special promotions, giveaways, and entertainment for the whole family. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to attend and savor the mouthwatering dishes and fantastic ambiance Crimson Coward offers. Student-athletes from local schools, including Edel Ford High School and Fordson High School,

will attend the May 20th grand opening. The Edel Ford Band will provide live music! Crimson Coward Dearborn Heights is proud to be a local sponsor.

In addition to the opening of the Dearborn Heights location, Crimson Coward is excited to announce that franchise opportunities are now available throughout Michigan. The brand's proven track record and commitment to quality make it an ideal choice for investors and owner-operators interested in becoming part of a thriving and growing restaurant chain.

"We are incredibly proud to expand our presence in Michigan and bring the Crimson Coward experience to Dearborn Heights," says Ali Hijazi, CEO of Crimson Coward. "We invite everyone to join us on May 20 for the grand opening event and encourage those interested in franchise opportunities to explore what Crimson Coward can offer. It's a fantastic time to be part of our family."