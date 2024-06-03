Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken is set to open its first location in Maryland on Monday, June 3 in Columbia at 7090A Deepage Drive. While this is the first store in the state, the Los Angeles-based chicken joint started its east coast expansion with three locations in Virginia: Woodbridge, Stafford and Fredericksburg.

Nabil Asad is the franchisee for this new location and also operates the Woodbridge and Stafford, Va. restaurants. He shared, “The flavor of Nashville hot chicken is in hot demand on the east coast, so we’re excited to expand in the Baltimore-area with our Columbia store. We have more coming in the area this year too.”

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the fresh never frozen chicken is breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

“We’re excited to bring Crimson Coward to Columbia as our first Maryland location,” says John Filipiak of RMG-MA, who is the area representative partner for the chain’s franchise expansion. “We will soon have additional chicken joints in Pasadena, Owings Mill and Fairfax as well.”

The Crimson Coward team in Columbia will hold a customer appreciation event at a later date. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and they are open every day.