Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Open First East Coast Location

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has signed an Area Representative Agreement with Restaurant Management Group-Mid Atlantic (RMG-MA) for its sixth location, a first on the east coast. John Filipiak and Nabil Asad are the principles of RMG-MA. The L.A. hot chicken franchise opens in January in Woodbridge, Virginia with plans for more locations. Filipiak brings 25 years of experience with developing and supporting more than 1,200 Subway franchises in the area with the team at Subway Development of Washington while Asad has spent more than 25 years operating multiple franchise concepts around the country.

Leveraging the popularity of hot chicken with a quality product, Crimson Coward has an aggressive goal to expand with more than 200 additional restaurants by 2027. The Virginia store is a first taste of explosive growth for the brand, bringing a new type of hot chicken east of the Mississippi. RMG-MA (Filipiak and Asad) will be the area representative for Crimson Coward in Virginia, where they plan to open more than 25 stores in the next four years.

“We are extremely honored and excited to be a part of this growing brand,” says Filipiak, managing partner. “The Woodbridge location will bring the core menu with the signature Crimson Rub spice combination, and some select additions unique to the east coast, served up via online or by walk in orders.” The VA franchise will be managed by Asad with a second location in the area set to open in Spring 2023.

Crimson Coward launched in 2019 and quickly grew to four locations in the Los Angeles area with The Crimson Rub, a secret blend of more than 16 primary spices, and five heat levels for guests. An additional store in Frisco, Texas recently opened as well. Voted “20 of the best fried chicken restaurants in America” by USA Today and identified by Fast Casual Magazine as one of the Top 20 Brands to Watch in 2023, the restaurant franchise offers a variety of hot chicken products and tantalizing side items.

“Crimson Coward is heating up the hot chicken industry and we are excited to bring our brand to the east coast and beyond,” says founder, Ali Hijazi.