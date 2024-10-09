Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its first location in Washington on Monday, October 7 in Redmond at 2028 148th Avenue NE. While this is the first Crimson Coward in the state, the Los Angeles-based chicken joint has locations in California, Maryland, Michigan, Texas and Virginia. The 1700-square-foot location is just a few miles from Downton Bellevue and will serve the diverse communities in the area, offering a spot for lunch, dinner or catering.

Nabil Asad, area representative partner for franchise expansion, is also the franchisee for this new location while operating restaurants in California, Maryland and Virginia. He shared, “We’re pleased to open our first location for Washington in Redmond, and the first Crimson Coward chicken joint in the Pacific Northwest. The irresistible flavor of Nashville hot chicken is in high demand, and we have more exciting openings planned for later this year.”

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the fresh never frozen chicken is hand breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

“Locals have really embraced the fresh Nashville Hot Chicken flavors and unique open kitchen setup of the restaurants,” said Faisal Khalil franchisee and partner with Asad. “We are thrilled to bring Crimson Coward to Washington and the Redmond community. Our team is excited to share their passion for authentic Nashville Hot Chicken. We look forward to becoming part of the community and serving the best Hot Chicken Redmond has to offer.”

The Crimson Coward team in Redmond will hold a customer appreciation event at a later date. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.