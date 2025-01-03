Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its fifth location in Virginia in Springfield in the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8424 Old Keene Mill Road. In addition to Virginia, the Los Angeles-based chicken joint has stores in Maryland, California, Michigan, Texas and Washington.

Nabil Asad, area representative partner for franchise expansion, is also the franchisee for the new 1,449-square-foot restaurant while operating five additional locations in the DMV area. He shared, “We’re excited to announce the opening of our Springfield store, located in the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. We have more exciting openings planned in 2025 in the DMV area.”

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the freshly prepared chicken is hand breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

“Local communities have really embraced the fresh Nashville hot chicken bold flavors and unique open kitchen setup of Crimson Coward,” said John Filipiak of RMG-MA who partners with Asad as the local area representative partner for the chain’s franchise expansion. “We’re continuing to grow Crimson Coward in the DMV area, and beyond. Our team is eager to share our authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and daily fresh made sides. We look forward to being a part of the Springfield community.”



The Crimson Coward team in Springfield will hold a customer appreciation event at a later date. The normal store hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Customers can also download the Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken app or order online.