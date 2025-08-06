Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has opened its first location in Illinois with a Grand Opening set for August 15. Serving up a variety of hand-cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides, the Los Angeles-based brand made its first foray into an urban center with the location at 328 N. Michigan Ave.

The Grand Opening on August 15 will feature free food giveaways for the first 25 guests and a ribbon cutting ceremony at approximately 11 a.m. The 1,933-square-foot hot chicken joint is strategically located near commercial and residential sites, numerous hotels and the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River.

“We anticipate great residential, business and tourist activity thanks to our location on bustling Michigan Avenue,” said franchisee Yongqiang Tan. “We’re eager to bring Crimson Coward’s bold flavors and high-energy concept to downtown Chicago.”

The restaurant created 10 full-time and part-time jobs in the area.

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint is dedicated to delivering a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. Crimson Coward’s Lucky 7 seating offers seven fortunate diners a front-row view of the action and special samples of the Nashville-inspired menu. It begins with high-quality food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and fresh.

Each piece of hand-breaded chicken is customized with the heat level of the guest’s choice: Country, which has no heat; Mild; Medium; Crimson-Hot; and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds. Creative mashups include the Garlic Twister, with chicken, pickles and garlic sauce wrapped and pressed on a tortilla, and the Crimson Burrito, featuring chopped chicken, Crimson sauce, slaw and pickles in a Crimson tortilla. There’s also a new item on the menu – the sNash burger, which is Crimson’s take on a classic smash burger, topped with cheese, Crimson sauce, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Crimson Coward founder Ali Hijazi first tried Nashville hot chicken in Los Angeles, and it quickly became a spicy obsession. Within two weeks he’d traveled to Nashville to sample as much of the regional specialty as possible; a few weeks later, he returned to meet the chefs behind the hot commodity. Hijazi perfected the recipe in his garage, and soon a star was born. Today, the brand has expanded beyond California to locations in Virginia, Maryland, California, Michigan, Texas and Washington.

“New guests quickly become loyal fans of Crimson Coward’s comfort food made with premium ingredients and creative presentations,” said Hijazi. “We’re excited to enter the Chicago market, and look forward to continuing our ambitious plans for franchise growth.”

The address of the new location is 328 N. Michigan Ave., Unit 1N, Chicago, IL 60601. Regular store hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight every day. Customers can download the Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken app or order online at crimsoncoward.com.