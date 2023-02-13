Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Opens First Texas Store

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its first Texas location in Frisco. A grand opening was held on December 3, 2022, with a great community turnout.

This Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, the Frisco restaurant will give away free chicken sandwiches (with purchase) to the first 25 guests.

Two lucky couples will win Golden Tickets. Each Golden Ticket is redeemable for a free year of food from the Frisco store. The Golden Ticket winners will be selected randomly on 2/14.

The Frisco, TX restaurant is open daily from 11 AM - 10 PM (3246 Preston Rd #510a, Frisco, TX 75034).

Bawab shares, "Romance is in the air when you dine with us! There is no love sincerer than the love of food. Come visit our store and we’ll show you!”

The Frisco store is the first in Texas, with additional Texas restaurants opening in 2023 and beyond.

The Crimson Rub, a secret blend of more than 16 primary and 32 secondary spices, is featured on the menu. There are five heat levels from which guests can choose: country (which has no heat), mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burn Baby Burrrn for spicy chicken aficionados.

Crimson Coward plans to open an additional 200 restaurants nationwide by 2027. The franchise began in Los Angeles in 2019 and went nationwide in 2022.

Crimson Coward offers non-GMO, never frozen, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken that’s never frozen. The chain provides hand-breaded and cooked-to-order Nashville hot chicken nationwide.

Crimson Coward continually comes up with innovative menu items, customer events, and giveaways, so follow the restaurant on Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok to keep up. Ordering for a crowd? Ask about Crimson Coward’s full catering program, or order your chicken for delivery or takeout online.