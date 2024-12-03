Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its third location in Maryland in Owings Mills at 10995 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 102. In addition to Maryland, the Los Angeles-based chicken joint has stores in California, Michigan, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Nabil Asad, area representative partner for franchise expansion, is also the franchisee for this new location while operating restaurants in California, Maryland, Virginia and Washington as well. He shared, “We’re excited to announce the opening of our third store in Maryland, located in Owings Mills in the Boulevard Shops by Stevenson University. This is our fifth Crimson Coward chicken location in the DMV area and we have more exciting openings coming yet this year.”

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the fresh never frozen chicken is hand breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

“Local communities have really embraced the fresh Nashville hot chicken bold flavors and unique open kitchen setup of Crimson Coward,” said John Filipiak of RMG-MA who partners with Asad as the local area representative partner for the chain’s franchise expansion. “We’re continuing to grow Crimson Coward in the Maryland area, and beyond. Our team is eager to share our authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and daily fresh made sides. We look forward to being a part of the Owings Mills community.”



The Crimson Coward team in Owings Mills will hold a customer appreciation event at a later date. The normal store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.