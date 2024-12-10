Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has opened two new locations in the District-Maryland-Virginia (DMV), adding Owings Mills, Maryland and Annandale, Virginia, to its five current stores here. The Los Angeles-based chicken joint has other stores in California, Michigan, Texas and Washington.

The new Maryland store opened on November 21st – its third in the Free State – is at 10995 Owings Mills Boulevard, Suite 102, Owings Mills, Md.

Nabil Asad, area representative partner for franchise expansion, is the franchisee for this new location while also operating restaurants in California, Maryland, Virginia and Washington. He shared, “We’re excited to announce the opening of our third store in Maryland, located in Owings Mills in the Boulevard Shops by Stevenson University. This is our fifth Crimson Coward chicken location in the DMV area and we have more exciting openings coming yet this year.”

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its fourth location in Virginia on November 29th in Annandale at 7004 Columbia Pike.

“We’re thrilled to join the Annandale community,” said the franchisee of the new location, Maasum Anowar. “Our team has been working hard to prepare for opening day, and we’re excited to serve authentic Nashville hot chicken to our guests. We invite everyone to stop by, check out our open kitchen, and enjoy our freshly made sides.”

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the freshly prepared chicken is hand breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

John Filipiak, area representative partner for franchise expansion, will provide support to both franchisees as they hope to enrich the community. He said, “Our sixth and seventh locations in the DMV are bringing the locals the irresistible flavor of Nashville hot chicken. We have more exciting openings lined up in the DMV.”

Both new Crimson Coward locations will hold a customer appreciation event at a later date.