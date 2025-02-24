Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken, known for its mouthwatering Nashville-style chicken sandwiches, tenders and more, announced their latest customer appreciation events at its Springfield and Annandale locations in Virginia. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1 Crimson Coward will be showing love to the locals with free food and prizes.

The chicken joints will offer a Buy One Get One (BOGO) deal on all chicken tender orders in-stores until 7 p.m. (March 1 only) that helps beat inflation. The cost-effective BOGO offer is good on orders of one to six tenders. Order one, guests will get two chicken tenders and so on up to an order of six that would yield the customer 12 tenders. Guests can also sign up for a drawing to receive prizes of tablets and wireless earbuds. The winners will be selected by a random drawing and do not need to be present to win.

“We continue to be excited about opening multiple new chicken joints in Virginia and Maryland, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the warm welcome from the local communities! The support we’ve received from our customers has been incredible, and we are celebrating that enthusiasm with this special day in Springfield and Annandale to say thank you,” shared Springfield franchise owner, Nabil Asad.

Asad and his partner John Filipiak are also the area representative partners for expansion with the Los Angeles-based Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, which launched its first location in 2019 and now has nine area locations in the DMV with more set to open.

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the freshly prepared chicken is hand breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

The BOGO offer does not apply to online or delivery orders, which will be unavailable during the March 1 Customer Appreciation Day event 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Springfield location is in the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8402 E. Old Keene Mill Road and the Annandale location is at 7004 Columbia Pike in the Annandale Shopping Center. More information on store hours and menu items can be found online at CrimsonCoward.com.