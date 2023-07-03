Crimson Coward to Open New Southern California Location

Get ready for some sizzling hot chicken as Crimson Coward announces the opening of their newest Southern California location in late July 2023. This new hotspot promises to deliver the best Nashville hot chicken at 68 Rio Rancho Rd #107, Pomona, CA 91766.

Crimson Coward is known for their delicious, cooked-to-order, hand-breaded chicken that is never frozen and halal nationwide. One hundred twenty spice variations were created until they found the Crimson Rub, a secret blend of more than sixteen primary and thirty-two secondary spices. There are five heat levels from which customers can choose: Country (which has no heat), Mild, Medium, Crimson-Hot, and Burn Baby Burrrrn for spicy chicken aficionados.

In addition to its famous Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and specialty dishes, the new Pomona location will also offer a range of sides and drinks to complement its main menu. Customers can choose from classic sides like Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Mac, and Cheese and specialties like Joey Eat Fries, Fried Pickles, and the Crimson Onion. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Nashville hot chicken or want to try something new, Crimson Coward's new location in Pomona will satisfy you.

"We are thrilled to bring our unique flavor and passion for Nashville hot chicken to Pomona," says Crimson Coward's CEO, Ali Hijazi. "Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets us apart, and we can't wait to share our love for hot chicken with the people of Pomona and the surrounding community."

Crimson Coward Pomona will be open for lunch and dinner, offering dine-in, takeout, and catering options. So, mark your calendars for late July 2023 and prepare to taste the heat. The exact date of the Pomona opening day will be announced soon on social media. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony and neighborhood welcome will occur in September. See you soon at Crimson Coward Pomona!