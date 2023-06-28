Crimson Coward Signs Deal to Expand in Maryland

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken is bringing its premium hot and flavorful chicken fare to another state. Restaurant Management Group-Mid Atlantic (RMG-MA) has signed an Area Representative Agreement to expand the company into Maryland. This is the second state on the east coast, following Virginia, both of which are under RMG-MA.

The L.A. hot chicken franchise plans to open 25 locations in Maryland as well as 25 total stores in Virginia. RMG-MA will develop, franchise, and support all stores in these states. With decades of experience developing and supporting multiple franchise concepts and successfully launching their first store in Woodbridge, Virginia, principles John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, are well-positioned for this expansion. Their second store in Stafford, Virginia will also open later this year.

“We are so excited about this brand and our partnership to grow Crimson Coward,” says John Filipiak, managing partner of RMG-MA. “Having worked in the restaurant business for many years, Nabil and I were immediately impressed with the high quality of the cooked to order menu shared with guests at Crimson Coward – we had to get involved!”

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the fresh never frozen chicken is breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

Crimson Coward has an aggressive goal to open 200 restaurants across the U.S by 2027. Maryland is currently the fifth state that will feature the brand.