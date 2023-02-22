CrimsonAV Adds Several Menu Board Options for Fast-Food Concepts

CrimsonAV, the leader in custom ProAV mounting solutions, has added several Quick-Service Restaurant Menu Board options for fast-food restaurants and retail locations. Crimson’s new line of indoor/outdoor mounts offer a reliable method of communicating a brand’s products and services with their customers via a seamless mounting solution.

“With more than 197 thousand [quick-service] restaurants across the US, having a reliable digital menu board system is vital. Crimson has options to suit any environment. From Free-standing digital menu boards, to wall or ceiling mounted menu board systems, we’ve got a proven solution to meet your needs with plenty of options. Our product line can include a single display panel solution, and scale up to as many displays as needed for your location,” says William Bear, VP of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV. “The outdoor Digital Menu Board (DMB) solutions make quite an impression, but are also quite robust with IP56 ratings for temperatures of -20f to 122f and are wind load rated up to 140 mph. Our [quick-service restaurant] options were made to support Samsung 55” OHF displays within our high-impact steel structures.”

Crimson realizes that failure is not an option when you’re dealing with digital menu boards, so they’ve equipped their systems with a 4-outlet quad box and a Zero Surge power filter to prevent power failures for their quick-service restaurant series models. They also realize that many fast-food restaurants rely heavily on brand recognition, so all systems can be painted to match your brand identity.