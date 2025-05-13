CrimsonAV and the LED Experts Group, are set to debut four performance-elevating dvLED display solutions at InfoComm 2025, expanding its Image Point and V-Sight product families to meet the growing demand for seamless, high-impact digital visual experiences across industries. From immersive video walls to mobile LED kiosks, these new products deliver clarity, flexibility, and ease of use—empowering AV professionals to bring their boldest visions to life.

The Launch Lineup Includes:

V-Sight Indoor LED Advertising Kiosk

A sleek, high-visibility LED poster for indoor environments.

Ideal for retail, transportation, corporate, and healthcare applications, the V-Sight LED Advertising Kiosk is a turnkey solution for eye-catching digital signage. Featuring high-resolution LED technology, ultra-slim design, and built-in wireless connectivity, it offers asynchronous and synchronous playback modes for seamless content management from anywhere.

Key Features:

Pixel pitches from P1.25 to P2.5

Front maintenance access

Cloud-based control and remote management

Three mounting options: wall, lift, or mobile stand

Integrated audio and low power consumption

Image Point All-In-One COB LED Display (AIO)

An integrated, UHD-ready collaboration display with touch-enabled options.

Built for boardrooms, control centers, and immersive environments, the new Image Point AIO combines COB flip-chip LED technology with a smart OS, multi-device screen mirroring, and optional infrared touch. Available in 108″, 135″, 163″, and 216″, this all-in-one solution features dual OS compatibility, seamless wireless collaboration, and cinematic visual performance.

Key Features:

DCI-P3 color gamut with 1,000,000:1 contrast

Built-in Android OS with optional Windows switching

16:9 format, front serviceable

Up to 4-way screen sharing and wireless casting

Image Point 43” LED Cabinet

Ultra-lightweight, precision-aligned cabinet for scalable video walls.

The 43” cabinet offers a robust, slim form factor perfect for professional AV installations. With six-way alignment, front access serviceability, and pixel pitch options down to P0.9, it’s engineered for ease of installation and flawless visuals.

Ideal for: Control rooms, broadcast studios, retail showrooms, and training centers.

Image Point 55” LED Cabinet

Bigger format, same ultra-light design with enhanced impact.

Designed for larger-scale installations, the 55” cabinet supports HD to FUHD walls with fewer seams and a stunningly smooth appearance. Like its 43” counterpart, it features six-way alignment and COB/SMD options for vibrant, energy-efficient imagery.

Perfect for: Convention centers, hospitality venues, large lobbies, and virtual sets.

“We’re proud to be bringing solutions to InfoComm that are not only high-performance, but also smart, streamlined, and adaptable,” said William Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV. “Each new product was designed with the integrator and end-user in mind, helping them create vivid experiences—whether it’s a single poster or a full-scale immersive wall.”

All four products will be showcased live at InfoComm Show, Booth #2171 in Orlando, FL from June 11-13. Attendees can experience hands-on demos and explore how CrimsonAV and LED Experts Group are pushing the boundaries of LED technology for today’s most demanding environments.